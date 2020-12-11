Foundations Road Trip Coming Jan. 20-21

Join Foundations Entertainment University for a free virtual road trip as they tour two brand-new entertainment facilities from Jan. 20-21. Click here to register.

The special edition of FEU brings virtual attendees two real-life examples of how entertainment centers can be launched during this “new normal,” organizers say. “There’s nothing better than engaging with real-life content from two new industry operators as they navigate through the changing landscape that makes up our society today,” they added. “Our Foundations faculty, as well as our product experts, will share their knowledge and reactions as we explore the intricacies of each operation.”

The first stop will be at Fourth Dimension Fun Center in Frederick, Md., a ground-up build launching later this month. Their second stop will be at Xtreme Play Adventure Park in Danbury, Ct., opening next month.

Visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration for more information.