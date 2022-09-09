Foundations Entertainment U Oct. 4-5 at Great Wolf Lodge

Foundations Entertainment University will hold its next event from Oct. 4-5 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas. Click here to register. Today, Sept. 12, is the final date to secure the group hotel rate.
Cost is $149 for a ticket to the event, now in its 20th year. FEU is for those developing new entertainment facilities or upgrading their existing location.
Organizers call it the “complete blueprint” for either type of operator – from brand-new folks to long-time veterans of the industry. Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.