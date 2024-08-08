Foundations Entertainment Heading Down to Florida

After successful events in March (Las Vegas) and July (San Antonio), Foundations Entertainment University will be rolling into Fort Myers, Fla., from Oct. 8-9 at the Luminary Hotel.

The two-day educational seminar program is concluding its 22nd year and covers all aspects of market and financial feasibility, planning, design, financing, development, marketing and managing a location-based entertainment business for long-term success.

Project types are not only FECs, but bowling center, laser tag arenas, trampoline parks, roller skating centers and much more. The Fort Myers event will have dozens of presentations, as well as a local site visit, operator interview, case studies and more.

Contact Jackie Zilligen with any questions at [email protected].

You can also register at www.foundationsuniversity.com.