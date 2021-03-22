Trending
Foundations Entertainment Goes Virtual April 28-29

In their second virtual “road trip” event, Foundations Entertainment University will head to two FECs from April 28-29. They’ve also scheduled two live events for July 27-29 in Texas and Oct. 12-14 in Arizona.

In the first Foundations Road Trip, organizers went to Fourth Dimension Fun Center in Frederick, Md., and Xtreme Play Adventure Park in Danbury, Conn., on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Stay tuned for more details on where they’re heading in April.

Click here to register for the April event or visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more information on future events.

