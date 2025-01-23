Foundations Entertainment Co-Locating with AEI 2025

The upcoming Foundations Entertainment University seminar will once again co-locate with this year’s Amusement Expo. FEU is scheduled for March 17-18 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

The highlights include two full days of educational workshops, more than 20 expert industry speakers, one-on-one networking with top industry suppliers, free admission to the Amusement Expo trade show floor, and breakfast and lunch included.

Tuition costs $199 and includes the $25 registration fee. The full agenda will be published soon. In the meantime, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration to learn more and register.