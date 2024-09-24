Foundations Announces Guest Speaker Lineup

Pat Ciniello, owner of HeadPinz Entertainment, will headline the speaker lineup at the upcoming Foundations Entertainment University, to be held Oct. 8-9 at the Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, Fla.

Other speakers will include Jerry Merola (AEM), Sherry Howell (CenterEdge Software), Frank Price (FL Price) and Doug Wilkerson (Dynamic Designs).

Tuition for the two days of seminars, presentations and networking events is $199 and includes meals and a trade show of top industry vendors.

Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.