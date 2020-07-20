Floating Movie Theater Pops Up in Paris

Getting innovative, as part of this year’s Paris Plages – a summertime festival of sorts in the French capital – a floating movie theater was set up on the river Seine at the Bassin de la Villette, according to Blooloop.

Cinema sur l’Eau, translated as “cinema on water,” was a free open-air movie event held on July 18 as guests watched the 2018 film Le Grand Bain from 38 electric boats or deckchairs on the river. Each boat seated up to six people.

It’s just one of many creative examples of attractions trying to make social distancing work in the COVID era.