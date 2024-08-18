Five Star Parks Recognized by Inc. 5000

Five Star Parks & Attractions recently ranked No. 299 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company says that’s a whopping 1,408% growth in just three years.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is an incredible honor, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this achievement with our amazing team,” said CEO John Dunlap. “Their dedication and passion have been the driving force behind our success. This recognition not only celebrates our past accomplishments but also fuels our excitement for the future as we continue to grow and innovate together.”

Five Star Parks & Attractions owns and operates some 27 FECs in 13 states; among them are Adventure Ziplines of Branson, Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Centers, Malibu Jack’s, Scene75 and Xtreme Racing Pigeon Forge.