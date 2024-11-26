Five Star Parks, Attractions Debuts Wishing Tree Program

Five Star Parks & Attractions has launched The Wishing Tree, a holiday program aimed at giving back to children and families in need from Nov. 8-Dec. 15.

All the brand’s entertainment venues across the country will be offering a list of experiences guests can choose from and donate to a family in need. The company will match each donation through Dec. 15. Participating organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

“We wanted to think of a unique and joyful way to give back this year and connect with the communities we serve,” said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions. “We hope through this program we can give families an experience they won’t forget.”