Firestone Financial Offering Coronavirus Assistance

In response to hardships many amusement businesses are facing and will continue to face due to the impact of COVID-19, Firestone Financial is offering its customers some help.

“We understand the impact this may have on our customers’ business,” said Michael Smith, EVP and COO of Firestone Financial. “Their focus right now should be on their own health and safety, and the health and safety of their families and employees. Helping our customers preserve their businesses during this rapidly evolving and unprecedented situation is our top priority.”

The Berkshire Bank subsidiary said impacted customers should follow this link, fill out the form, and a member of their Rapid Response Team will contact them as soon as possible “to discuss their current loans and present them with the best options based on their specific situation.”

Visit www.firestonefinancial.com to learn more.