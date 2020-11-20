FEG Partners with Kalahari, Opens Expansive Fun Center

Family Entertainment Group recently partnered with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to open a large fun center in Round Rock, Texas. A grand opening ceremony for the 85,000-sq.-ft. venue was held Nov. 12.

The companies have worked together since 2008, and this is their fourth location together. Others are in Sandusky (Ohio), Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin) and Pocono Mountains (Pennsylvania).

The game floor in Round Rock features nearly 250 games – multiplayer video games, redemption machines, cranes and much more. The location also has two custom escape rooms, multiple VR experiences an XD Motion Theater and a play area for younger kids. There’s also a 1,400-sq.-ft. walk-in prize store called the Trophy Room. Learn more at www.FEGllc.com.