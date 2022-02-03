FEC Success Institute Resumes March 8-9

Amusement Products will host their first of two 2022 FEC Success Institute sessions next month from March 8-9 at their manufacturing warehouse in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone wanting to own a family entertainment center to meet everyone in one location that may be a significant factor in their success,” said Dutch Magrath III, president of Amusement Products.

FEC Success Institute was created in 1997 to educate startups and existing owners and operators to give them the best advantage to operate a successful business. The program has grown to help thousands of people and is even an accredited course for IAAPA certification. Learn more at www.fecsucess.com.