FEC Connect Coming Aug. 10 in Portland

AAMA’s next FEC Connect will be held at Langer’s Entertainment Center in the Portland suburb of Sherwood, Oregon, on Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

FEC Connect is made for industry leaders to get together and engage with panel discussions, insightful presentations, a facility tour and more. Among the speakers will be Joe Camarota, Pete Gustafson, Margeaux Plaisted, John Russell, Tina Schwartz and Russ Van Natta.

An AAMA member ticket costs $250; non-members can go for $500. Click here to register or visit www.coin-op.org for more information.