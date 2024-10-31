FACE Amusement Group Launching Another Flavortown

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown will be putting down roots at the Myrtle Beach Mall in Briarcliffe Acres, S.C., according to FACE Amusement Group, which operates Downtown Flavortown and a growing collection of entertainment venues throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to bring Downtown Flavortown to Myrtle Beach,” said FACE Amusement CEO Bucky Mabe. “This chef-focused restaurant and family entertainment center are a perfect extension of our relationship with Guy Fieri and his team. Downtown Flavortown serves up amazing food and fun which will turn your family nights out into lifelong memories.”

The existing location is in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. You can learn more about the concept at www.downtownflavortown.com.