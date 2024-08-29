Expansive Sports/FEC Vegas-Area Facility Gets Green Light

Officials in the Las Vegas-area town of Henderson, Nev., approved plans for a new $70 million, 180,000-sq.-ft. indoor sports and FEC complex that is a public-private partnership between the city and KemperSports of Illinois. (KemperSports will operate the facility.)

Getting the green light on July 2, the two-level facility, referred to as the West Henderson Fieldhouse, is expected to feature bowling, laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games along with basketball courts, “hybrid turf fields” and gathering rooms for parties and the community. The icing on the cake is that the venue will be built “without burdening taxpayers with long-term financial impact,” reported the city. Funds to turn it into reality will come from KemperSports, one-time funding such as a public infrastructure bond sale, the West Henderson Development Fund and the City Municipal Facilities Fund, reported station KSNV.

On the city website, City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick, said, “This will be a tremendous facility that fills a need not only in the growing area of West Henderson, but in Southern Nevada as well. Nowhere in the valley has a sports complex like this, and we are proud to be innovative when it comes to public-private partnerships.”

Officials are looking to see some $1.5 million in annual tax revenue, $39.1 million in total annual economic output and $10.7 million in wages/salary. No small potatoes!