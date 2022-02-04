Epic Fun Park Planned for Summer

A 41,000-sq.-ft. space at a Fayetteville, N.C., shopping center will be occupied by Epic Fun Park by this summer, reports WRAL. The venue is an indoor trampoline park and entertainment facility with an arcade and more.

So far, the owners are tight-lipped about what exactly is going into the renovation of the former Omni Health & Fitness, said Shelley Bhatia, vice president of Trademark Properties, the company that was hired to lease the space.

Still, the whole town is excited to have it, especially after Dave & Buster’s closed there in 2021. “There was a lot of disappointment in the community, so I’m glad to see that these folks decided Fayetteville was a great place to invest,” said Mayor Mitch Colvin.

The development of the fun park is expected to bring 50-60 jobs with it.