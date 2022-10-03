EnterTRAINment Junction Adds Halloween-Themed Fun

The train-themed EnterTRAINment Junction in West Chester, Ohio, has added a new theme to its facility. Now through Oct. 31, according to Dayton.com, they’ve added Jack-O-Lantern Junction to the mix for Halloween.

The fun at Jack-O-Lantern Junction features an indoor, no-scare walk-through trick-or-treat maze, featuring kid-friendly ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and the like.

“The whole thing is really designed to be kid-friendly,” said Bill Balfour, general manager at EnterTRAINment Junction. Learn more at www.entertrainmentjunction.com.