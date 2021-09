After concluding their time at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Show, Embed is heading to IAAPA Expo Europe, held this year in Barcelona from Sept. 28-30.

The company will be showing off their Mobile Wallet and you can get a free demo. You can also check out TOOLKIT and get free wearable media.

Schedule a meeting with Embed by clicking here. They’ll be at Booth #2-770. Learn more at www.embedcard.com.