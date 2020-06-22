Elaut Makes Player Shields

Made from highly durable PETG plastic, new “bend don’t break” player shields for Elaut’s 3-player and 6-player pusher games are now in production. The shields allow players to enjoy their favorite Elaut games and give operators a sleek way to implement social distancing measures on the machines.

“The LED cabinet corners transmit the light through the shield, accentuating its presence on the machine,” the company said. “The decorative etching adds a bit of style and sophistication to each shield and looks outstanding! In fact, they look so good, you may never want to take them off.” Elaut also notes that they’re easy to install or disassemble, requiring only a screwdriver and 5/16 socket wrench.

They’re available for Elaut’s 3- and 6-player pushers like Wizard of Oz, Blackbeard’s Bounty, Ticket Circus, Willy Wonkaand Flintstones. Contact an Elaut distributor or company sales rep for pricing and availability. Learn more at www.elaut-group.com.