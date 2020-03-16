Eddie Boasberg: Services Postponed

As reported last week, Eddie Boasberg, son of Louisiana trade legend Louis Boasberg (New Orleans Novelty), has died. A visitation and reception were scheduled to take place today, March 16, but have been postponed.

Besides his father’s distributing business, Eddie worked in video game manufacturing (e.g. Atari) for a time back in the Golden Age.

Former Atari president Gene Lipkin said Eddie worked for him back in the company’s pinball days where he brought his valued knowledge of flipper games learned during his days with Louis and Joe Boasberg. “He was a true Southern Gentleman,” Gene said.

May he rest in peace.