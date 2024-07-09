Ed Pellegrini is AAMA’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

AAMA’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors individuals for their significant contributions to the amusement industry, has gone to Ed Pellegrini, who was presented with the award at Amusement Expo and will be further recognized with a celebratory ad journal raising funds for children and families in need. You canclick here to place an ad or donate to the fund. The deadline to submit ads and materials is Aug. 2.

“Ed is an esteemed figure in the amusement industry, and a visionary leader in the world of game design and innovations,” AAMA said. “With a remarkable career, spanning decades, Ed has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry and positioning Team Play, Inc. as a global leader in design and manufacturing.”

Pellegrini’s Lifetime Achievement will be recognized at the members-only 2024 Annual Meeting & Gala, held at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg from Sept. 17-20.

Also note that AAMA’s Amusement Industry Hall of Fame will be seeking nominations for its 2025 class until the conclusion of that event on Sept. 20. Click here for more information on that and visit www.coin-op.org for further association details.