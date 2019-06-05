“Eatertainment” to South Carolina

C&C Ice Cream and Arcade is expected to open this July in Anderson, S.C., with around a dozen vintage arcade games like Frogger, Donkey Kong and Galaga.

Along with the small arcade, hard-serve ice cream will be the other main attraction, according to the Anderson Independent Mail. Owner Scott Austin said he wants the new business to feel like a popular hangout from his childhood. The games are from his personal collection, and he plans on buying new ones and rotating them out over time.

The business doesn’t have a website or social media presence yet, but if you’re local to the Anderson area, they’ll be at 1803 E. Greenville St., next to Jimmy John’s.