EAG Show… Three Events, One Location & Lots to See

EAG 2025 is on in London at the ExCeL Convention Centre, running from Jan. 14-16. New event Chairman Nick Harding paid tribute to the work of longtime showrunner Martin Burlin, saying, “It goes without saying that he will be an extremely hard act to follow.”

The show this year is expanded to 96 exhibitors. It features the namesake Entertainment Attractions & Gaming Expo Europe, the Social Immersive Entertainment Expo and the London Casino & Gaming Show, all under one roof.

Registered attendees have access to all three shows. The EAG show represents the latest amusement games available in the U.K. from the top manufacturers and draws operators from around the region, too. The international component continues to grow each year, organizers report – both from manufacturers and operators.

The brand-new Social Immersive Entertainment Expo is co-locating for the first time with EAG Expo. Companies like Sega Amusements International, Hero Zone VR, HOLOVIS, Laserforce International and Sacoa Cashless System are among those represented.

If you’re not in London, you can see more at www.eagexpo.com.