Ducky’s Duckpin Bowling Making Way to Fort Wayne

Ducky’s, a restaurant featuring duckpin bowling, is expected to open in Fort Wayne, Ind., this October at The Pearl, a new development downtown near West Main Street, according to WANE.

“When it gets cold out, your options for indoor entertainment are limited. Duckpin bowling is our answer to that,” said one of the owners, Johnny Perez. “We actually had this idea for a downtown duckpin bowling alley several years ago, but we couldn’t find the right space for it until we found The Pearl.”

Perez, along with business partner Esli Barrón Perez, are also behind several restaurant projects in the area.