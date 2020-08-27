“Drinking” Outside the Box: Pinballz with Another New Idea

Join Pinballz owners Darren and Mikki Spohn Sept. 4 at their Lake Creek, Texas, arcade location (just north of Austin) for a Japanese whisky tasting, their latest unique event. They’re also launching Pinballz Moviez, a new drive-in theater concept that kicks off tomorrow, Aug. 29.

The new monthly tastings will be led by the Spohns, who will take guests on a “curated virtual tour of the chosen distillery, region or country.” They said each pour is carefully chosen so participants can experience a wide range of attributes that the distillery/region is known for.

“The idea behind starting these tastings was to make this venerable spirit more accessible and less intimidating in general,” said CEO Darren Spohn. “Our goal is to make whisky more approachable to the average drinker and help them zone in on the characteristics that best suit their flavor profile. We talk about the history of the whisky, how it is produced, and how it achieves its flavor profile through a combination of the grain and barrel. We then taste together, sharing notes on the nose, palate, and finish. I prepare tastings as I would any other serious business presentation: the tastings are educational but it’s a very relaxing and thoroughly enjoyable subject.”

Learn more about the event at www.pinballz.com/event/japanese0904.