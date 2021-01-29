Dreamland to Open in Texas

A new 64-acre outdoor arts, entertainment and sports venue called Dreamland will open in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Feb. 5. Grand opening outdoor concerts are scheduled on March 12 and March 13, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The venue has two 18-hole mini-golf courses, pickleball courts, a sports bar and beer garden, a video wall that will debut with a viewing of the Super Bowl.

“We’ve been envisioning Dreamland for quite some time as a place that reflects the natural heritage of Texas and creates an inclusive experience where all guests are welcome,” said owner Steve Kuhn. “It’s been so fulfilling to see Dreamland come to life. There really is something for everyone to enjoy here.” Learn more about the biz at www.dream.org or on Facebook.