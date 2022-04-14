Double Tap Arcade Bar Opening in Iowa

Set to open later this month, Paramount Barco of Cedar Falls, Iowa, is bringing a Double Tap location to Iowa City (the brand is also known as Tap Tap). The company owns other bar brands in both of those cities as well as Des Moines.

According to the Daily Iowan, one of the owners, Aaron Schurman, also owns a video game company called SciPlay; his passion for games led him to create Double Tap.

There will be more than 50 games in the new location, including Mario Kart, Pac-Man, NFL Blitz, Killer Queen, Galagaand Skee-Ball. Learn more at www.paramountbarco.com.