“Don’t Axe” Coming Soon

An axe-throwing venue with the unique name of Don’t Axe is set to open outside of Houston by the end of the year, according to Community Impact.

The facility, located in Kingwood, Texas, at Kings Harbor Waterfront Village, will have eight axe-throwing lanes that can be reserved for 60- or 90-minute intervals. The business is owned by sisters Christina Robinson and Nicole White and their friend Lauren Williams.

Don’t Axe will also feature a full restaurant and bar, serving Southern cuisine and craft cocktails. Learn more at www.dontaxe.com.