District 850 Opening Soon

A next-generation entertainment and dining venue in Tallahassee, Fla., District 850, is set to open this month, reports industry consultant and project manager Amusement Entertainment Management. The company worked alongside developer Nilesh Patel in the 3-year, ground-up construction.

The 45,000-sq.-ft. bowling-anchored facility “will set a new standard for Tallahassee by combing a premium dining experience with the most dynamic portfolio of interactive and immersive attractions available in the marketplace.” Some of those attractions include a multi-level laser tag arena, axe throwing, an arcade, ropes course and virtual reality theater.

