Disney World Testing Facial Recognition on Guests

Now through April 23, Disney World will be testing facial recognition technology as a way to let visitors into its parks. The test, which is optional, is being conducted at Magic Kingdom.

According to News 13, the technology takes an image of a guest’s face and is converted into a unique number, which is then matched with the type of admission being used to enter the park. Visitors who want to participate must have a Disney Park Pass reservation and valid park admission.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests’ experience – especially as we navigate the impact of Covid-19,” the company said. Learn more at www.disney.com.