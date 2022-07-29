Dirdie Birdie Mini-Golf Heading to Austin

Set to open this fall in Austin, Texas, a new mini-golf experience called Dirdie Birdie is in the works. According to Austin CultureMap, it’ll be the city’s first indoor course, featuring 12 one-of-a-kind, Austin-themed mini-golf holes.

A restaurant and full bar directed by Chef Nicholas Yanes and his Excelsior management group will also be on hand. The 9,500-sq.-ft. indoor-outdoor venue is owned by Vik and Lina Khasat.

“We are so thrilled to bring this concept to Austin,” they said. “The Dirdie Birdie combines all of our favorite things, elevated food and drink mixed with an amazing interactive experience. We are creating the ideal gathering place for families, date night, friends and everything in between.”

Learn more about the company at www.dirdiebirdieatx.com.