Digital Centre Shares At-Home Work Photos in Video

In a minute-and-a-half video posted to YouTube, photo booth maker Digital Centre says, “Now is time to come together, even though we must be apart.” It features photos of its employees, industry friends (like our Barry Zweben), and customers from all over the world working at home during these past few weeks.

It includes heartwarming messages to stay home, stay safe and wash your hands, and concludes with a “See you soon!” note from DC’s owner Josep Torres and a final message, presumably from a DC photo booth: “A new future is loading… Getting ready to print new emotions.”