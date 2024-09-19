Digital Centre Brings Photo Booths to IAAPA Booth

On the photo booth front, Spanish maker Digital Centre (they have a Miami, Fla., office as well) will also be exhibiting at IAAPA Europe (booth #8170).

DC, an official sponsor of the show, will be showcasing their LED Video Wall photo booths, seasonal collage postcards, customizable outdoor photo booths (which use real wood), Let’s Print mirror photo booth, and Smile ‘N” Stick sticker packs.

The company will also have their Mini I-Go, a portable photo booth for events. If you’re not in Amsterdam for the show next week, be sure to visit www.dc-image.com for more details.