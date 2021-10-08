Detroit Axe Throwing Set to Open This Week

Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood will soon be home to an axe throwing venue. Detroit Axe will open its third facility there on Oct. 15. It already has two locations in nearby suburbs.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the 8,000-sq.-ft. space (also known as The Yard at Corktown) will feature 12 axe throwing lanes, along with indoor and outdoor space for other games like pinball and shuffleboard. They’ll also have more than 500 board games.

“We’re excited to be the first dedicated axe throwing facility in downtown Detroit,” Brian Siegel with The Yard at Corktown and Detroit Axe said in a press release. “Each community that has experienced the exhilarating activity has made it a part of their go-to places to eat and be entertained.” Learn more at www.detroitaxe.com.