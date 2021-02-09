Delaware Allows Arcade Gaming on Per-Case Basis

The state of Delaware, as of Feb. 12, will implement a 50% capacity at various businesses like arcades, bars and restaurants. This adds consistency to their rules, which previously allowed either 30% or 60% capacity, according to Coastal Point.

Businesses can also request permission from the department of public health to utilize arcade and bar game areas, pool tables and similar spaces with safety plans in place.

“We are administering more vaccines each day, and we continue to see improvement in our Covid-19 case rates and statewide,” said Gov. John Carney. “That’s good news, but it’s no reason to let our guard down.”