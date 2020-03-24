Dates and Events Subject to Change! Check with each organization to confirm that the event will go on as scheduled and monitor your Instant RePlay email newsletters for updates. (Subscribe to the free RePlay email service by clicking here.). Known cancellations are noted below.

CANCELED

April 2-8:

Team Dart 2020 at the Westgate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; www.ndadarts.com; (details: www.ndadarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-13-2020-Statement-on-Cancellation-of-the-2020-NDA-Team-Dart-2.pdf)

CANCELED

April 16-18:

GTI Asia Taipei Expo 2020, A Zones, Taipei World Trade Center, Taiwan; [email protected] taiwanslot.com.tw; www. gtimemagazine.com.tw; (details: www.gtiexpo.com.tw/taipeien/news_detail.php?serial=311)

April 16-19:

Ohio State Dart Championships, Canton Civic Center, Columbus, OH; www.the-ocma.org.

April 26-30:

Roller Skating Assn. convention & trade show, Tropicana Hotel, Las Vegas, NV; www.roller skating.com.

April 30-May 3:

Ohio State Pool Championships, Canton Civic Center, Columbus, OH; www.the-ocma.org.

CANCELED

May 6-8:

NAMA OneShow, Nashville Music City Center, Nashville, TN; www.nananow.org.

May 10-12:

2020 Asia Amusement & Attrac­tions Expo (AAA); Area A, China Import & Export Fair Complex; www.aaaexpos.com.

May 20:

Oregon Assn. spring meeting, Langdon Farms Golf Club, Aurora, OR; 541-688-1888.

May 21-30:

VNEA – World Champion­ships; Bally’s Las Vegas; www.vnea.com.

June 2-4:

Foundations Entertainment University, location TBA; www. foundationsuniversity.com.

CANCELED

June 9-11:

Asian Attractions Expo, Macao; www.iaapa.org. (Event now to take place in June 2021.)

June 23-24:

WAMO Convention & Trade­show, Milwaukee, WI; www.wamo.net.

July 2-6:

Bowl Expo 2020, Denver, CO; www.bpaa.com.

July 29-31:

Billiard Congress of America’s Billiard & Home Leisure Expo, Las Vegas, NV; www.bca-pool.com

August 26-27

Georgia Assn.’s Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth, GA; www.gamoa.org.

September 9-11:

GTI Asia China Expo 2020; Hall 8.1, Area A, China Import and Export Fair Pazhou Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China; for more information, email [email protected] or visit either www.gtiexpo.com.tw or www.gtimagazine.com.tw.

September 20-22:

Int’l. Assn. of Trampoline Parks conference & trade show, Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, NV; www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

September 22-24:

Euro Attractions Expo, London, England; www.iaapa.org.

October 20-22:

Foundations Entertainment University, location TBA; www. foundationsuniversity.com.

October 22-23:

Canadian Automatic Merchan­dising Assn. Expo, Hilton Hotel Whistler Resort & Spa, B.C.; www.vending-cama.com.

October 27-29:

NAC2020 ATMs Across America Convention & Expo; Caesars Palace, Las Vegas; www.natmc.org.

November 17-20:

IAAPA Expo, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando FL; www.iaapa.org.

