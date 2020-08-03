Covid Danger Indoors

The number one “breeding ground” for Covid-19 infection is found in any indoor location where small airborne virus particles called “aerosols” can linger in stagnant air for hours.

Since the overwhelming number of coin-op sites are indoors, operators might want to suggest to locations that those inexpensive HEPA air filters can trap those aerosols and, shall we say, improve the air quality and safety of the place substantially.

Having one or more in a bar or arcade – clearly visible to customers and health department officials – might be an idea whose time has come.