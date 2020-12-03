Coronavirus Update: The Good & the Bad

Never before has that tired old cliché “there’s good news and there’s bad news” had more relevance than it does today. We all know the bad news as this disease ravages the nation like a wildfire. However, according to CNN, the United Kingdom has officially approved use of Pfizer’s vaccine with shipment of the long-awaited drug to arrive there by next week.

Over here, the CDC has decided that the drug, coming Dec. 15, will be made available first to frontline medical workers and elderly folks in long-term residences.

Then essential workers and average citizens will be availed the drug as 2021 rolls in, with a large portion of the American population hopefully inoculated by summer. All this can actually be sped up when the other vaccines make their official FDA approval. The sun’s coming out, folks!