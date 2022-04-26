CEMA’s Annual Spotlight Show Returns to SoCal

After two years of a Covid-induced break from routine, the members of the California Entertainment Machine Assn. were able to once again convene at the Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim for a meeting and Spotlight Show on Friday, April 22.

From the kickoff in the morning with educational sessions on cashless systems, ATMs and unattended VR, CEMA provided a day well worth attending. Highlights were the sharing of association news and reelection of officers with CEMA topper Jim Wyatt, a national update from AMOA’s new president Tim Zahn, a legislative report from association lobbyist Jarhett Blonien and a timely report from Tino Rossi who is leading efforts to galvanize opposition to measures in the state related to sports wagering. TouchTunes sponsored lunch for attendees that got rolling alongside the opening of exhibits.

Pictured above, members of the CEMA board gather for a team photo at the entry to the spotlight show (from left): CC Castaneda (Captain’s Auction Warehouse) , Michael Martinez, Jason Scherer, John English, Captain Chris Campbell, Heidi Olsen-Hughey, Ron Hunt, Rick Landis, Rachel Rosenberg and CEMA President Jim Wyatt.