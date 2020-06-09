Cedar Point Can Reopen June 19, Says Governor

Ohio’s amusement parks like Cedar Point and Kings Island are free to reopen on Friday, June 19, per Gov. Mike DeWine, but that doesn’t mean they will.

Sources tell Cleveland.com that Kings Island may be open sooner, but Cedar Point is planning to reopen in early July. Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair, Cedar Point’s parent company, has said that the park needs 2-3 weeks to ready for reopening.

“We will provide specific opening dates just as soon as we confirm details with the governor,” Zimmerman said last week. “More details about our safety measures and what to expect when visiting our Ohio parks will be released closer to the opening date.”

According to their website, July 9 is their tentative full opening date for passholders, followed by July 11 for other guests. The world-famous theme park will implement touchless temperature screenings, and guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner. We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”