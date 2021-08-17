Cedar Fun Center Holds Grand Opening in Utah

After being in a “soft open” mode for the past few weeks, St. George News reports that Cedar Fun Center in Cedar City, Utah had its grand opening Aug. 14.

The fun center has a variety of family-friendly entertainment options that will be familiar to patrons of the former business, known for years as Fiddlers Fun Center. Owners Jon Cole, Brandon Eves and Derrik Staheli bought the property and began renovating in March.

“When we first took over the building and started operating, initially we were going to just open and get going and just keep the status quo,” Cole said. “But then we realized that people seem to really know the building. They came here when they were in high school, or as a child. This building really has some fun history to it. So, we decided to redo the building, and we definitely spent longer than we thought we would on the remodel process.”

Learn more at www.cedarfuncenter.com.