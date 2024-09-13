CEC Entertainment Opens Mall Arcade

CEC Entertainment, parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, recently opened an arcade at the Trumbull Mall in the Connecticut town of the same name.

Called Fun Spot Arcade, Patch reports the 3,300-sq.-ft. spot opened Sept. 6. “It’s an exciting opportunity to expand beyond games for kids and offer experiences that appeal to a broader audience, including teens and young adults,” said CEC Entertainment CEO David McKillips.

“At Fun Spot at the Trumbull Mall, we’re bringing the newest games and the freshest experiences to create a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.”

Learn more at www.funspotarcade.com.