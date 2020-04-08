Castle Fun Center Cares: 3D Printing Face Shields

Yet another amusement industry business has begun work creating face shields for health care workers. The Castle Fun Center of Chester, N.Y., recently shared a video on their Facebook page showing the 3D printing work in action.

“The Castle uses a 3D printer for multiple purposes, however, it’s most important use is today,” the FEC wrote. “We are proud to be printing portions of much needed face shields.” They are supporting the Northeast Face Shield Project (www.nefaceshield.org), which gets the products to the hospitals in the region that need them the most.