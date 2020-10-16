Canada’s Playdium Closes Doors After 24 Years

A 40,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center in Mississauga, Ontario – Playdium Park – just announced it would close officially close Nov. 1 after parent company Cineplex decided not to renew its lease. According to the Toronto Sun, the closure was “due to redevelopment of the area.”

“This closure has been part of our plans for some time and is unrelated to Covid-19 or its impact on our business,” said Sarah Van Lange, executive director at Cineplex. “We have two newer entertainment venues in the same vicinity, and we look forward to welcoming guests there when we’re able to reopen. We thank the community for supporting this location over the years and look forward to welcoming them at a neighboring entertainment venue soon, including The Rec Room Square One and Playdium Brampton, once the restrictions are lifted by the Ontario government.”

The large facility had video games, simulators, a go-kart track, batting cages and mini-golf, and opened in September 1996. Learn more at www.playdium.com.