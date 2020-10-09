Boxcar Bar + Arcade Reopens in North Carolina

For the first time since March, Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Greensboro, N.C., served drinks and food to guests yesterday, Oct. 11. However, like other businesses around the county, the arcade remains closed.

According to WFMY, the bar is limiting its hours, and serving drinks and their signature pizzas to socially-distanced tables only. There is no over-the-counter bar service at this time. Boxcar will have both patio and indoor seating.

Miss the arcade? They’ll have their $1 mimosas on Sundays and $3 Fireball shots on Fridays. Click here to learn more about their safety protocols, such as required masks, a new disinfecting regiment and contactless menus, or visit www.theboxcarbar.com for more information.