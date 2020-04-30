Bowling’s Coming Back: BPAA Shares Campaigns

BPAA recently shared new guest messaging resources with its members, including their “Safe, Sanitized, Ready to Roll!” campaign and the “Ready for Some Good, Clean Fun!” campaign.

The resources, available here, share front-of-house information with guests at your bowling facility. The Safe, Sanitized, Ready to Roll! campaign is about “letting guests know specifically what you are doing to maintain a safe environment.” Those things include required social distancing, temperature checks and appropriate PPE. The other message, they say, still focuses on making guests feel secure, and is more about making guests feel welcome.

The messaging can be used as posters or flyers, as well as on your social media pages. Learn more at www.bpaa.com.