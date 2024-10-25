Bowling University Talks Arcade Games

Recent Bowling University “Profit Break” videos have educated slews of bowling and arcade operators. Among the video sessions is “Strategies for Choosing Arcade Games” (ep. 341).

“Not sure which arcade games to purchase?” a synopsis of the video read. “Don’t worry as Brian Smith, owner of Alley Cats Entertainment Centers, joins us to share some tips, strategies and wisdom he has learned over the years to help pick the best games for his arcades.”

Other recent episodes include: “Dynamic Elements of a Profitable Game Room” (ep. 340); “Creating a Thriving Food & Beverage Operation in a Small Market Center” (ep. 339); and “Everything You Want to Know About Virtual Reality but Were Afraid to Ask” (ep. 338).