Bowling Center Gets PPP Approval, Ready for Opening

Forest View Lanes in Temperance, Mich., is planning to open May 1, according to owner Richard Kenny, who also reported he’ll be able to bring back his entire 46-person staff thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

According to the Monroe News, Forest View will open its kitchen with a full menu starting this Friday, April 24. Additional cleaning and on-site training will take place to prepare for normal operations whenever state restrictions are lifted. Since talks of loosened restrictions in the state have been around May 1, that’s what Kenny is planning for.

“We were fortunate enough to apply for the PPP loan on the day it was made available through Huntington (Bank), the Small Business Association and the Treasury Department,” Kenny said. “The PPP loan approval is a huge relief. We have been keeping about 25 percent of the team working during the shutdown and doing some pre-planned improvements.”