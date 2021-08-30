Bowling Alley in Ohio Requiring Vaccines, Tests

Mahall’s, a bowling alley in Lakewood, Ohio, is the latest venue in the northeast part of the state to announce a proof of vaccination or negative Covid test policy for all customers, according to WOIO. They are one of many locations around the nation to do so in recent weeks as virus cases increase.

Like many others, they’ll require either the vaccination card itself or a photo of it, or a negative coronavirus test that was taken within 48 hours from the time of entry.

The bowling alley is also a performance venue. They released a statement on Facebook about the new Covid update, saying the move was “an effort to ensure the health and safety of our staff, artists and patrons.” Learn more at www.mahalls20lanes.com.