Bowl Expo Trade Show Begins Today, June 23; New Games to Debut on the Floor

It’s trade show season and unlike 2020, we’re back live and in person! The trade show floor at Bowl Expo will be open today, June 23, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Just before that will be a general session featuring comedian Jeff Foxworthy from 9-11 a.m. and a breakfast and networking hour from 8-9 a.m.

Tomorrow, June 24, the trade show floor will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Before that, there will be a breakfast featuring thought leader Joseph Michelli at 8 a.m. The end of the day will feature Club Xpo at historic Churchill Downs from 5-8:30 p.m.

Benchmark Games, an Elaut Group USA company, will be among the exhibitors at Bowl Expo, where they will debut an unattended VR ticket redemption game in collaboration with BoxBlaster – VRX-perience. Check it out at Booth #1033.

Also at that booth will be TouchMagix’s new 65-inch screen version of their SpaceWarp 66 game. (TouchMagix recently partnered with Elaut Group to be its North and South American sales and marketing agent.) The machine doesn’t just feature a size increase, up from the 43-inch screen, but also has new music, lighting and more.

Click here for the full schedule or visit www.bowlexpo.com for more information. You can also click here to get the entire list of exhibitors and their booth numbers. Refer to other Instant RePlay items for more information on the event.